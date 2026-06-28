Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Mariners On June 28

Williams is 9-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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