Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Mariners On June 28
Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Williams has -122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Williams is 9-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.