FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Take On Mariners On June 28

Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Williams has -122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Williams is 9-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Williams

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News