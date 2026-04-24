Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 24
Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Williams has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.