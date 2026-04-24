Gavin Williams And Guardians Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 24

Williams is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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