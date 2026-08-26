Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Angels On Aug. 26
Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:07 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Williams is 12-7 with a 3.98 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.