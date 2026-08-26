Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Angels On Aug. 26

Williams is 12-7 with a 3.98 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.