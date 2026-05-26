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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Phillies On May 26

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .253 BA, .331 OBP and .507 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 20 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.04 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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