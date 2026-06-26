Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Dodgers On June 26

Sheets is hitting for a .224 BA, .311 OBP and .439 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 29 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.