Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 25
Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Sheets has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sheets is hitting for a .227 BA, .266 OBP and .467 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored nine runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Zac Gallen (1-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.