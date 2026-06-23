Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Braves On June 23

Sheets is hitting for a .228 BA, .316 OBP and .446 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 29 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending JR Ritchie (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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