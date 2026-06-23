FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Braves On June 23

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .228 BA, .316 OBP and .446 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 29 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending JR Ritchie (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News