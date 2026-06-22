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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Braves On June 22

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will take on the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park, on Monday, June 22 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sheets has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .230 BA, .316 OBP and .450 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 29 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

The Braves will send Grant Holmes (4-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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