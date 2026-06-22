Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Braves On June 22

Sheets is hitting for a .230 BA, .316 OBP and .450 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 29 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Sheets has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

The Braves will send Grant Holmes (4-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.