Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Rays On March 30

Mitchell had a .206 BA, .286 OBP and .294 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .580 and he scored nine runs. In 78 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in three runs. Mitchell recorded three steals on three attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last game against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez will start for the Rays, his first this season.

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