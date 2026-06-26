Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Face Cubs On June 26

Mitchell is hitting for a .248 BA, .347 OBP and .402 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 32 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Colin Rea (5-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season.

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