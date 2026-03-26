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Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet

Boston Red Sox • #35 SP

Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Square Off Against Reds On March 26

Garrett Crochet will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Crochet has -110 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Crochet went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA and 255 strikeouts in 205 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Reds averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Crochet

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