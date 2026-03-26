Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Square Off Against Reds On March 26

Crochet went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA and 255 strikeouts in 205 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Reds averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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