Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Face Orioles On April 25

Crochet is 2-3 with a 7.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.