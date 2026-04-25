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Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet

Boston Red Sox • #35 SP

Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Face Orioles On April 25

Garrett Crochet will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 25 at 12:05 p.m. ET. Crochet has -120 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Crochet is 2-3 with a 7.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Crochet

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