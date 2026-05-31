Gage Workman And Tigers Take On White Sox On May 31

Workman is hitting for a .158 BA, .158 OBP and .395 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (2-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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