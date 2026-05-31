Gage Workman And Tigers Take On White Sox On May 31
Gage Workman and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Workman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Workman is hitting for a .158 BA, .158 OBP and .395 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.
The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (2-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.