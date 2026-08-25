Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 25

Jump is 5-8 with a 4.83 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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