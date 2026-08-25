Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 25
Gage Jump will get the start for his Athletics against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jump has +130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jump is 5-8 with a 4.83 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.