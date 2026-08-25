FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 25

Gage Jump will get the start for his Athletics against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jump has +130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jump is 5-8 with a 4.83 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gage Jump

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News