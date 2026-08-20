Gage Jump And Athletics Face Royals On Aug. 20

Jump is 5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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