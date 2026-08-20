Gage Jump And Athletics Face Royals On Aug. 20
Gage Jump will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jump has -162 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Jump is 5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.