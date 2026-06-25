Gage Jump And Athletics Face Giants On June 25
Gage Jump will get the start for his Athletics against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Jump is 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.