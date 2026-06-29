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Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Dodgers On June 29

Gage Jump will get the start for his Athletics against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jump has -168 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Jump is 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gage Jump

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