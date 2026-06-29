Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Dodgers On June 29

Jump is 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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