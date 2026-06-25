Gabriel Rincones Jr. And Phillies Face Nationals On June 25

Rincones is hitting for a .143 BA, .143 OBP and .250 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .393 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.