Gabriel Rincones Jr. And Phillies Face Nationals On June 25
Gabriel Rincones Jr. and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Rincones has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Rincones is hitting for a .143 BA, .143 OBP and .250 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .393 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Cade Cavalli (4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.