Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Take On Tigers On March 30

Moreno had a .285 BA, .353 OBP and .433 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .786 and he scored 44 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 40 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Justin Verlander makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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