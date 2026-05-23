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Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks

Gabriel Moreno

Arizona Diamondbacks • #14 C

Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 23

Gabriel Moreno and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Moreno has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Moreno is hitting for a .245 BA, .303 OBP and .378 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 14 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Moreno has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (2-6) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.03 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Moreno

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