Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 23

Moreno is hitting for a .245 BA, .303 OBP and .378 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 14 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Moreno has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (2-6) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.03 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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