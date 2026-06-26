Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Take On Rays On June 26

Moreno is hitting for a .278 BA, .362 OBP and .444 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 26 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Moreno has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (6-2) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.73 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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