Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On Aug. 5

Moreno is hitting for a .298 BA, .380 OBP and .438 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 46 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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