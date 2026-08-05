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Gabriel Hughes
Colorado Rockies

Gabriel Hughes

Colorado Rockies • #43 RP

Gabriel Hughes And Rockies Play Rays On Aug. 5

Gabriel Hughes will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays at Coors Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hughes is 0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Hughes

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