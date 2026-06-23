Gabriel Arias And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 23

Arias is hitting for a .192 BA, .222 OBP and .346 SLG with a 46.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored two runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He is looking to get back on track after a five-strikeout showing in his last game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (4-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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