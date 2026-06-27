Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 27

Arias is hitting for a .192 BA, .222 OBP and .346 SLG with a 46.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored two runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent action (on June 22 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 5.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-4) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.