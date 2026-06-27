FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 27

Gabriel Arias and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Arias has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .192 BA, .222 OBP and .346 SLG with a 46.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored two runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent action (on June 22 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 5.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-4) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News