Gabriel Arias And Guardians Face Astros On June 21
Gabriel Arias and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Arias has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Arias is hitting for a .233 BA, .267 OBP and .419 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
The Astros will send Kai-Wei Teng (3-6) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.