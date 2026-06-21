Gabriel Arias And Guardians Face Astros On June 21

Arias is hitting for a .233 BA, .267 OBP and .419 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Kai-Wei Teng (3-6) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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