FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Freddy Peralta
Tampa Bay Rays

Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Rays Take On Rockies On Aug. 5

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-9 with a 5.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News