Freddy Peralta And Rays Take On Rockies On Aug. 5
Freddy Peralta will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Peralta is 5-9 with a 5.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.