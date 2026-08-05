Freddy Peralta And Rays Take On Rockies On Aug. 5

Peralta is 5-9 with a 5.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.