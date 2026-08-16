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Freddy Peralta
Tampa Bay Rays

Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Rays Play Orioles On Aug. 16

Freddy Peralta will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Peralta has +132 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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