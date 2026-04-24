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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Play Rockies On April 24

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has -144 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Peralta is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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