Freddy Peralta And Mets Play Rockies On April 24

Peralta is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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