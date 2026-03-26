Freddy Peralta And Mets Play Pirates On March 26
Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Peralta has -172 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Pirates averaged 3.6 runs per game last season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.