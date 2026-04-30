Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Nationals On April 30

Peralta is 1-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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