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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Nationals On April 30

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Peralta is 1-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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