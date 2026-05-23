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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Marlins On May 23

Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has -102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Peralta is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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