Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Cubs On June 25
Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Peralta is 5-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering 10 earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.