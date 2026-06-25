Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Cubs On June 25

Peralta is 5-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering 10 earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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