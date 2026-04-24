Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Face Cubs On April 24

Freeman is hitting for a .297 BA, .366 OBP and .495 SLG with a 9.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored nine runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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