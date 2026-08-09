Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 9

Lindor is hitting for a .234 BA, .318 OBP and .421 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 31 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Jared Jones (2-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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