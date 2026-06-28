Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Phillies On June 28

Lindor is hitting for a .219 BA, .305 OBP and .352 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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