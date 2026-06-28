FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Phillies On June 28

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lindor has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .219 BA, .305 OBP and .352 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News