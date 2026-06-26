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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Phillies On June 26

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .214 BA, .300 OBP and .337 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 14 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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