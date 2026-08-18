FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Padres On Aug. 18

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take on the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .243 BA, .337 OBP and .437 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 40 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Robbie Ray (10-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News