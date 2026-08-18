Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Padres On Aug. 18

Lindor is hitting for a .243 BA, .337 OBP and .437 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 40 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Robbie Ray (10-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.