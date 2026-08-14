Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Nationals On Aug. 14

Lindor is hitting for a .239 BA, .325 OBP and .430 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 36 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Andrew Alvarez makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.

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