Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Nationals On Aug. 14
Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Lindor is hitting for a .239 BA, .325 OBP and .430 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 36 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.
Andrew Alvarez makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.