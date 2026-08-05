Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Guardians On Aug. 5

Lindor is hitting for a .233 BA, .317 OBP and .420 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 28 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (4-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.