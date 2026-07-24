Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Dodgers On July 24

Lindor is hitting for a .233 BA, .315 OBP and .398 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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