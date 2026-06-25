Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Cubs On June 25

Lindor is hitting for a .214 BA, .300 OBP and .337 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 14 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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