Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Cubs On June 24

Lindor is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .355 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 14 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last action (on April 22 against the Twins) he went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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