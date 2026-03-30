Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Cardinals On March 30
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Lindor has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lindor had a .267 BA, .346 OBP and .466 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .811 and he scored 117 runs. In 732 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 86 runs. Lindor recorded 31 steals on 37 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) against the Pirates.
Kyle Leahy will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.