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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Brewers On July 22

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .233 BA, .316 OBP and .401 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 24 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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