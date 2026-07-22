Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Brewers On July 22

Lindor is hitting for a .233 BA, .316 OBP and .401 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 24 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

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