Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Brewers On Aug. 25

Lindor is hitting for a .235 BA, .323 OBP and .418 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 40 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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