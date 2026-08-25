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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Brewers On Aug. 25

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .235 BA, .323 OBP and .418 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 40 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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