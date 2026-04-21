Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Twins On April 21

Alvarez is hitting for a .268 BA, .379 OBP and .500 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored seven runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Simeon Woods Richardson makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.