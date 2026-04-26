Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Rockies On April 26
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .243 BA, .341 OBP and .443 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
The Rockies will send Jose Quintana (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.