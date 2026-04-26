Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Rockies On April 26

Alvarez is hitting for a .243 BA, .341 OBP and .443 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Jose Quintana (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.