Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Rockies On April 25

Alvarez is hitting for a .243 BA, .341 OBP and .443 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with four strikeouts.

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