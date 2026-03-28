Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Pirates On March 28

Alvarez had a .256 BA, .339 OBP and .447 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .787 and he scored 32 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.